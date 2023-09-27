UPDATE (4:45 P.M.): Raymond Elementary School parent Mitchell Berman spoke to TMJ4 regarding his open records request and being escorted from the building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RACINE COUNTY — Students at Raymond Elementary are on a soft lockdown to alleviate the potential of possible disruptions potentially related to a visitor asking for the agenda and minutes of a Raymond School District meeting.

The meeting in question is related to the Raymond School District Curriculum Committee voting to sever its association with Second Step, an organization that provides social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. Parents complained about a video shown to seventh graders that depicted harassment and bullying from a number of perspectives, including racial, gender and LGBTQ+.

While a replacement vendor has yet to be chosen, the idea is to move away from SEL and more toward character education.

Raymond School Superintendent speaks

According to our media partner at TMJ4 News, Raymond School District Superintendent Michael P. Garvey sent a letter to parents explaining that students will still attend class and will be escorted in the hallways by their teachers. Visitors will not be allowed in the building.

Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid any further distractions from learning, I placed the school in a modified soft lock down for today. Students and staff will continue the instruction and learning as normally scheduled. Students will be supervised as they move from class to class. However, visitors will not be allowed inside our building today. Our priority is student learning and all students will continue their learning today. This soft lockdown is due to possible disruptions and is not based on a threat to our students.

Racine County Eye will update this story as more information becomes available.