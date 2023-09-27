CALEDONIA — Let the wood chips fly! River Bend Nature Center’s 11th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival is coming this Sunday (Oct. 1).

The events get underway at 9 a.m. at River Bend Nature Center (RBNC), 3600 N, Green Bay Road, as the chainsaw artists start to create sculptures from logs. Admission and parking are free.

In addition to watching the artists at work, visitors are welcome to explore the autumn forest trails, shop at the art fair, try archery, enjoy Black Husky Brewing craft beer and rent kayaks and canoes. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.