CALEDONIA — Let the wood chips fly! River Bend Nature Center’s 11th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival is coming this Sunday (Oct. 1).
The events get underway at 9 a.m. at River Bend Nature Center (RBNC), 3600 N, Green Bay Road, as the chainsaw artists start to create sculptures from logs. Admission and parking are free.
In addition to watching the artists at work, visitors are welcome to explore the autumn forest trails, shop at the art fair, try archery, enjoy Black Husky Brewing craft beer and rent kayaks and canoes. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Chainsaw raffle & more
There is also a chainsaw raffle, a silent auction, kids crafts, wood milling and planing demonstrations.
The kids can explore the Andis Chickadee Trail and try the “Kids Climb” in a safety harness to discover the tree canopy, guided by professional arborists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Musicians Dan Mitchell and Kathy Dahl perform from 2 to 3 p.m. A live auction of the completed chainsaw carvings starts at 3 p.m. Half of the auction proceeds go directly to RBNC to support its environmental education programs.
About River Bend Nature Center
River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and surrounding areas.
For more information, visit www.RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-3515.
