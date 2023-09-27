Obituary for Robert A. Robbins

August 11, 1948 – September 21, 2023

Robert A. Robbins, ‘Bob,’ 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Bob was born in Kenosha on Aug. 11, 1948, a son of the late Robert W. and Bessie N. (née Zell) Robbins.

A graduate of Tremper High School, Bob honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force from January 1967 until January 1973.

He was united in marriage to his soulmate, Donna Falbo, on Aug. 3, 1968, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha.

Bob was employed as a project manager with AT&T, retiring after 30 years of service.

To say Bob’s passion was the game of pool would be an understatement. He won many area championships and was the Wisconsin State Champion in 2016.

He served as a volunteer member of the Somers Fire Department for several years; a life member of Kenosha Moose Lodge #286; a member of American Legion David Leet Post 552, Somers.

He was the cherished husband of Donna; the dear father of Robby Robbins, Brooke (Doug) Nielsen, and Chris (Betsy) Robbins; and the special “Poppi” of Greta and Sonya Nielsen, and Izzy Robbins.

Bob is further survived by his siblings, John (Susan) Robbins, Judy (Gary) Rosenfeldt, and Susan (Mike) Lockington; his sister in law, Terri Robbins; and his extended family, Guy (Mary) Falbo, Alex (Debbie) Falbo, Robert (Cheri) Falbo, Michael (Sheila) Falbo, and Charlie Falbo.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robby Robbins; and brother, Richie.

Services

Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with a service with full military honors to follow.

Obituary and photo of Robert A. Robbins courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.