In-person registration will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 5 at the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop site located in the lower level of the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

Additional registration opportunities will be offered on Saturdays: Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, and Mondays: Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

The Corporate Volunteer Council’s “The Giving Tree,” 6215 Washington Ave., Suite G, is also accepting registrations on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 3.