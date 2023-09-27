RACINE — Parents and caregivers are invited to register to receive free Christmas gifts for children through the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program starting Tuesday, Oct. 3.
In-person registration will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 5 at the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop site located in the lower level of the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
Additional registration opportunities will be offered on Saturdays: Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, and Mondays: Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.
The Corporate Volunteer Council’s “The Giving Tree,” 6215 Washington Ave., Suite G, is also accepting registrations on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 3.
Applicants must be Racine County residents and be the parent/guardian of the child or children (from birth through age 10) for whom they are seeking gifts. Identification for the parent/guardian and each child is required.
For 2023 financial guidelines and other registration details, visit www.texreynoldstoysfortots.com
Workshop seeks volunteers
The Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop, located in the basement of City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., is now operating Tuesdays Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Frank said that volunteers are always welcome to help sort, clean and repair the donated toys.
Donations accepted year-round
Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots accepts donations of used toys throughout the year. Items may be brought to any fire station east of Interstate 94 (Racine Fire Department in Racine or South Shore Fire Department in Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant or Caledonia Fire Department) or dropped off at the bright red shed in the parking lot at Kortendick Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Caledonia.
Workshop volunteers may work at the organization’s workshop or from home. Call 262-633-1379 or email: tft.racine@att.net. Financial contributions may be sent to: Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, 800 Center St., Racine, WI 53403.
About Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots
Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots is a home-grown charity that dates back to the days of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Volunteers collect and refurbish used toys, dolls, stuffed animals, bicycles, games, puzzles, etc. for cleaning and refurbishment.
The organization distributed gifts to 313 local families – including 775 children – in 2022, according to Kelly Frank, secretary/treasurer. (There is no connection between Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots and the national Toys for Tots program of the US Marine Corps.)
Local nonprofits
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.