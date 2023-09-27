Obituary for Virginia Ann Ward

December 22, 1941 – September 12, 2023

Virginia Ann Ward, ‘Ginny,’ 81, passed away at her residence peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. She was born in Omaha, Neb., Dec. 22, 1941, the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Mindjik (née Bednarz).

Virginia Ann Ward, ‘Ginny’

On May 23, 1968, Ginny was united in marriage to Robert Patrick Ward Jr. She received her associate’s degree from Gateway Technical College in December 1981. Ginny was an LPN practicing for 30 years, at the Blood Center of Wisconsin, Ridgewood Care Center and Burlington Memorial Hospital.

Ginny was a master gardener, enjoyed reading and crafts. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Pat; children, Linda Seidl, Dan (Sandy) Ward, Jim (Debbie) Ward, Katie (Dan) Langendorf; grandchildren, Lea (Terrence) Burgess, Ian Petersen, Thomas Ward, Rachel Ward, Emily Ward, Joshua Ward, Nick Langendorf, Paige Langendorf; great-grandchildren: Justin, Bryston, Austin, Harper, Jayce and Aiden; Brother, Raymond (Liz) Mindjik; in-laws. Betsy (John) Falk, Michael Ward, and Phil Burke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Burke; and great-granddaughter, Dallas Petersen.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Ginny’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to ASPCA have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo of Virginia Ann Ward courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.