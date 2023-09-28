UPDATE: RACINE (Sept. 28) — The Racine Police Department shared an update today on yesterday’s breaking critical incident on the 1700 block of Spring Place. Officers responded to a call for a burglary in progress in which a 27-year-old male individual gained access to the home by punching out a window.

Yesterday, the suspect was transferred to the Racine County Jail where he was held on multiple felony charges including recklessly endangering safety, burglary while armed, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It was confirmed that officers heard gunshots coming from within the residence. They witnessed a laser pointed out the window followed by gunshots coming out of the window.

SWAT, a Crisis Negotiations Team, and a drone team were immediately activated. K9 Units from RPD and surrounding agencies responded to assist. After approximately seven hours of negotiations and attempts to have the suspect surrender, the SWAT team deployed non-lethal gas into the residence.

Just minutes later, the suspect came outside and was safely taken into custody.

The suspect was provided precautionary medical attention at the scene and the hospital.

“The Racine Police Department would like to thank the following community partners for assistance: The Racine Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Village of Sturtevant Police and RCSD K9 units, RYDE Racine; who provided a safe dry space for evacuated citizens until the situation concluded; WE Energies for being on scene in the event of an emergency and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with handling calls for service throughout our community. Additionally, we would like to extend our gratitude to the greater community for your patience and cooperation throughout lengthy incident,” stated Wilcox in a release.

UPDATE: BREAKING, RACINE (Sept. 27, 7:48 p.m.) — The Racine Police Department shared minutes ago on their Facebook page the the situation has been resolved peacefully, and the suspect is in custody.

The area is now cleared for normal activity. The Racine County Eye will update this story tomorrow after receiving the press release from RPD.

UPDATE: BREAKING, RACINE (6:40 p.m.) — According to a Facebook post from the Racine Police Department, no new information has been made available, but the situation is still active and ongoing.

“This is still an active and fluid situation. We will provide updates when information becomes available. Thank you for your patience.” Racine Police Department Facebook post

UPDATE: BREAKING, RACINE (4:30 p.m.) — Racine Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Kristi Wilcox, stated today, between noon and 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for what she believes was a burglary call at a residence on Spring Place, near the roundabout at State and Spring Streets.

The call came in from the resident of the home, who was not present at the time but witnessed a male subject via their Ring doorbell camera.

The male subject is known to the residents, per Sgt. Wilcox, but does not live at the home, where he barricaded himself, and allegedly fired shots.

“We don’t know if he was shooting at anybody,” said Wilcox.

No one has been harmed and the police have not taken any shots themselves.

Working on negotiations

Since their arrival on the scene, the Racine Police Department has been working on negotiations with the male subject.

The Crisis Neogations team has been on the scene for several hours. The Racine Police Department SWAT team is also there on standby.

“We are trying to keep phone contact with him,” explained Wilcox. “That’s why it’s taking so long. Time is on our side so we are using it to try and negotiate and solve this peacefully for everybody.”

It is believed that he is the only occupant inside the house, according to police.

UPDATE: BREAKING, RACINE (3:53 p.m.) — A crew from We Energies has arrived and is currently on standby. There has been no new information from RPD or other law enforcement at this time.

The Racine County Eye reminds everyone: As this is an ongoing, critical incident, civilians are reminded to avoid the area until law enforcement has given the all-clear. A We Energies crew arrives on the scene and is standing by. – Credit: Emma Widmar

UPDATE: BREAKING, RACINE (2:58 p.m.) — Racine County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene, as is Sturtevant Police. Around 2:30 p.m., RPD’s K9 Missy and her handler Steve Beal arrived. A Sturtevant K9 unit arrived as well but had not yet been deployed.

Per the RPD, any students who would be walking home through this area from any nearby schools will be diverted.

Images from the scene

ATF arrived on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. – Credit: Emma Widmar K9 units from RPD and Sturtevant were on the scene. Sturtevant K9 had not yet been deployed. – Credit: Emma Widmar

A drone operator gets set up. – Credit: Emma Widmar Ofc. Zach Brenner is on the scene. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Credit: Emma Widmar Credit: Emma Widmar Credit: Emma Widmar

ORIGINAL STORY:

BREAKING, RACINE — The Racine Police Department notified the public that a barricaded subject has shot several rounds off near State and Spring Streets, today, at around 1:35 p.m., via Facebook.

At this time, the department is asking the public to avoid the area as police address the situation.

Details about the subject have not been released at this time.

Racine Police on Facebook Schools on lockdown Currently, Racine Lutheran High School is on lockdown due to the incident. RPD updated with the following information: John Paul II Academy was put on a soft lockdown in addition to Racine Lutheran.

BREAKING NEWS: Ongoing story

As more details about this incident become available, the Racine County Eye will make updates and adjustments to this article.