BURLINGTON — The Royal Canine, a new business, residing in Historic Downtown Burlington, plans on saving pet parents from trips to the groomer by being a business that offers self-serve dog washing stations at their storefront.

The Royal Canine, 525 N. Pine St., is set to have a soft opening on Oct. 2 and host their grand opening on Oct. 7.

Stella inspires self-serve dog wash

The self-serve dog wash facility is owned by Andora Byrne, a local to Burlington.

The Royal Canine mascot, Stella, is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. – Photo courtesy of Andora Byrne

The store’s mascot is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Stella, who the Byrne family acquired during the pandemic.

The new storefront in Downtown Burlington. – Credit: Emma Widmar

It was after the Byrne family brought Stella home that they realized there was a need for a business where people could bathe their pooches as much or little as they’d like, without the hassle of bending over a bathtub wall and the sloppy mess that comes when the pooch escapes the confines of the bathroom early.

Andora has had her fair share of slippery and soapy struggles in the bathroom at their house.

“It’s messy; it’s a pain,” explains The Royal Canine’s owner.

She knows she’s not the only one who’s experienced the distress of trying to properly wash their pet in the bathroom of their home.

Providing for the area

Andora Byrne holds up her key to The Royal Canine. – Credit: The Royal Canine Facebook page

Personal experiences weren’t the only fuel for starting the business.

“I realized the community was lacking a pet service. I thought — and I am in no shape or form a dog groomer — so I thought, what can I do?” says Andora.

Andora turned to becoming her own boss and bringing self-serve dog wash stations to Burlington.

There used to be self-service pet wash in Racine and in Twin Lakes, but are now permanently closed.

Trips to the groomer aren’t always feasible either.

“I have such a hard time finding a local groomer. Most of the groomers locally are just super booked out,” shares Andora about her experience.

It’s why Andora believes that her new business will be of great use for pets of all shapes, sizes and breeds.

How it works

The business is simple: you bring your pet, and The Royal Canine will supply what is needed for a stress-free DIY bath.

The shampoo, conditioner, blow dryers and space are provided.

“You literally just have to come with your dog, you don’t have to bring anything with you,” explains the owner. “The shampoo, conditioner, the flea shampoo, and then the disinfectant all that is metered and included, and it comes out of the machine.”

Animals can be pampered by their owners, without the hassle, by purchasing a $15 pet wash. The storefront uses a special coin system for the washing machines or takes cards directly at the machines.

“There’s a sanitize feature on the machine, too. So you just do kind of a quick spray down with the sanitizer, too, and that’ll leave it clean for the next guest,” comments Andora.

Washes are set for 15-minute cycles, but more time can also be added on. Wash packages will be available in the near future.

Collaboration with Your Pretty Dope

A key component of this new Burlington business is its partnership with Your Pretty Dope, a CBD brand based out of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

“I’m going to be distributing CBD dog treats and oils. Just a very small beginning to the retail offering I plan to expand,” says Andora.

Andora states these products can be used prior to getting your pup in the car before heading to The Royal Canine or possibly before getting their wash.

Looking ahead, this new business owner plans to offer pop-up nail trims by bringing in a local groomer to their shop. More details will be available in the future.

Stop by The Royal Canine

For peace of mind, Andora shares that there is a two-gate entry to keep all pets safe and secure. Doors will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the business can be found online on their Facebook page. Pup-tastic wallpaper inside The Royal Canine. – Credit: Andora Byrne

Contact 262-273-2961 or theroyalcanine53105@gmail.com to get in touch with the business spotlight.