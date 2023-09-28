Obituary for Darius Raphael Davison

January 30, 1979 – September 21, 2023

Darius Raphael Davison, 44, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

He was born Jan. 30, 1979, in Waukegan, Ill., to Dedrick and Delores Davison. He was a graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha. Darius also attended Gateway Technical College in Racine.

Darius Raphael Davison was an amazingly smart and talented person, one could even say a genius. He was extremely passionate about inventing new things, in particular, things related to technology. He absolutely loved to draw and was fascinated with art at a very young age. Darius was also into fitness. He loved running and going to the gym to work out. This is quite funny because he also loved junk food like Doritos and Little Debbie snack cakes, which totally contradicted his workout regiments.

He loved music, especially rap, and he loved to bake different types of desserts. Darius also loved watching NFL football. His favorite team was the New England Patriots. Darius attended Lake View Church of Christ in Racine, where he was baptized by Minister Ronnie Fisher, Sr. “Bro Fisher.”

He is survived by his mother, Delores R. Davison; brothers, Dedrick R. Davison and Darrell R. Davison; sisters Ditreyna M. Davison, Distarcha R. Davison and Dawn R. Davison; nephews and nieces, DaiJonn Luckett, Desteni Davison, Daizjah Davison, Daizanniae Luckett, DesMarria Luckett, Dre’Dyn Dixon, De’lyn Dixon, Dy’len Dixon, D’Michael Kirksey, Drew Robbins, Damarrion Kirksey, Delilah Davison; and two great-nieces, Dream Davison and Skye King. He also is survived by a tremendous amount of family and friends who loved him dearly.

Darius is preceded in death by father, Dedrick R. Davison; and grandparents, James and Shirley McGee.

Services

There are no service arrangements scheduled at this time.

“My flesh in my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalms 73:26

