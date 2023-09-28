Obituary for Matthew P. Lochowitz

November 30, 1972 – September 15, 2023

With his mother by his side, Matthew P. Lochowitz, 50, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, after a four-year battle with cancer. Matthew was born in Racine on Nov. 30, 1972, the son of Roger “Rory” and Delores (née Peterson) Lochowitz.

Matthew attended Wm. Horlick High School. Matthew owned and operated his landscaping business, ML Landscaping. In his spare time, he enjoyed martial arts, music and playing the guitar.

Matt will be dearly missed by his mother, Delores; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father when he was 12 years old.

Services

Private family services will be held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.