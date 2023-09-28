RAYMOND — Parents of students attending Raymond School were notified a “soft lockdown” would remain in place through Friday.

The school was placed on “soft lockdown” Wednesday by Superintendent Michael Garvey almost without explanation.

Although a notice to parents said the lockdown was to avoid possible disruptions to student learning, the superintendent did not indicate there had been any disruptions or threats of disruptions.

An eyewitness provided a lengthy statement to the Racine County Eye indicating he was at the school at the time Garvey called for the “soft lockdown” and there were no disruptions underway at that time.

On Thursday, Garvey sent out the notice the “soft lockdown” would continue. It was the same notice sent the day before, indicating the lockdown was necessary to avoid disruptions.

A “soft lockdown” means classes will go on as usual; however, students must be supervised if they leave the classroom and no visitors are allowed in the building.

The announcement noted, “Our priority is student learning and all students will continue their learning today.”

Tumultuous couple of days at Raymond School

It has been a tumultuous couple of days at the Raymond School.

The drama was primarily over a special meeting of the Raymond School Board on Wednesday where members voted 4-1 not to renew the contract of Principal Jeff Peterson. The vote did not mean Peterson’s contract would not be renewed, per se; rather, the board was considering a non-renewal.

Jeff Peterson

The board has been vague about the non-renewal. Audrey Kostuch, president of the school board, said only that the decision was “based on Jeff’s performance as reflected in his personnel file.”

The meeting was closed to the public, but the vote was held in open session.

The board was secluded from the public during the meeting on allegations a threatening letter had been sent earlier in the week. The meeting was broadcast to the public and shown on a screen in the cafeteria.

Events continued on Thursday when Peterson was informed he was being placed on administrative leave and was escorted from the building while some staff members and students looked on.

Peterson has been the principal of Raymond School since 2018. It was the school he attended as a child.

Supporters showed up more than an hour before the meeting with “Keep Principal Peterson” signs. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Teachers and staff came out in force to the special meeting with signs that read, “Keep Principal Peterson.”