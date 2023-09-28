RAYMOND — Raymond School experienced a “soft lockdown” Wednesday over concerns about unnamed disruptions, but the person who may have been at the center of the disruption said he was just there to obtain public documents.

Mitch Berman said he stopped into the office after dropping his daughter off for kindergarten. He made his open records request and not long after was escorted out of the school as it went into lockdown.

Mitch Berman, pictured here talking to a TMJ4 News reporter, also spoke with Racine County Eye on the situation at Raymond School. – Credit: Screenshot / TMJ4 News at 4:00

He told the Racine County Eye he was the only person there at the time who was not employed by the school.

Berman called the situation comical.

“What’s more disruptive?” he asked. “An open records request? Or putting school on lockdown?”

Superintendent Michael Garvey did not respond to direct questions from the Racine County Eye. Instead, he sent the statement the school issued reiterating there was no threat to students, just a fear of disruptions.

Parents commenting on social media said lacking information, they went to the school and took their children home for the day. In fact, some parents commented they were keeping their children at home on Thursday, as well, because they heard the school would continue to be on lockdown through Friday.

Allegations of open meeting violations

Berman has been trying to obtain documents from a December school board meeting for quite some time.

The agendas for the meeting were not posted to the school’s website, where agendas are always posted, and meeting minutes were not posted to the website in the 45 days imposed by Wisconsin Statute.

He responded by filing an open meeting violation complaint with the Racine County DA’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

The core of the complaint, Berman explained, was a retreat held at the home of a school board member, with a quorum, to discuss district business.

Therefore, under Wisconsin open meeting statutes, the agenda should have been posted, the meeting minutes should have been posted, and at the next meeting, the board should have voted to approve the minutes. None of those actions were taken.

However, the school board did eventually provide investigators with the documents.

Berman said he learned the school board met with the RCSO investigator on Monday and turned over what they purported to be the agendas and minutes from the December meeting.

On Wednesday, after dropping his daughter off to kindergarten at Raymond School, he stopped into the office to request the documents.

Initially, he was told he had to submit his request in writing, but that is incorrect. The law allows people to make verbal requests, Berman said.

However, Berman cooperated and wrote out his request on a piece of paper he was given.

Staff did not have access to the documents, so Berman was asked to sit and wait while staff contacted Michael Garvey, the superintendent.

Berman said he sat and waited in a seat by the front counter. In the background, he could hear the laughter of kids and the general noise a person would hear in a school. There was no disruption.

He said suddenly Jeff Peterson, the school principal, “came in and requested for me to leave the school.”

In fact, Peterson was sent by Garvey to tell Berman he had to go. This was followed by the “soft lockdown” purportedly to prevent disruptions to students.

When he got home, the documents he requested were in his email inbox.

Berman taped the events of Wednesday morning and provided the recording to the Racine County Eye. The recording backs up his version of events.

Creating a narrative

Berman claimed the “soft lockdown” was another effort by the Raymond School Board to make themselves appear to be victims.

“I feel like this is part of a narrative they’re trying to create that there are people out to get them, and that’s not true,” he said.

There was an anonymous letter distributed in August that alleged the Raymond School Board was supposedly under threat. The anonymous writer said the conservative school board was under attack from unnamed liberals.

In response to a letter received earlier in the week, the Raymond School Board announced they would be meeting away from the public at Wednesday’s special meeting – for their own safety. The meeting was shown to the public on a screen.

Berman said no one supporting Peterson supports the sending of threatening letters.

“Trust me, we have enough legal avenues to do down to keep us busy for a long time,” he said. “We don’t have to participate in the noise.”

When asked if he believed events leading to the “soft lockdown” were manufactured, Berman said, “100%.”

He reiterated that he was the only person in the office and no one indicated “they felt intimidated or implied I was intimidating them.”

“There was no environment of hostility with me making a request for a couple of agendas,” he said.

As for the threatening letter, Berman said if there was truly a person threatening the school board they should be arrested and punished appropriately.

However, he does wonder about the timing and whether someone was trying to create a smokescreen to detract from the negative events of the week, including the interview on Monday with the RCSO and the meeting on Wednesday in which the board would ultimately vote on whether to renew Peterson’s contract.

“Timing is everything,” Berman said and repeated the board promoted the narrative for months that people were trying to attack them.

On the advice of their attorney, the Raymond School Board members are not commenting on the situation at the school.

Anonymous letters at Raymond School

August 2023

The following letter was circulated in Raymond in August 2023 in support of the Raymond School.

Attention Taxpayers of Raymond School District #14 Very disturbing events have been taking place at our Raymond School board meetings. The coverage in the media you see daily of what is occurring in schools across our country is happening in our own little community. A community group of liberal extremists along with MPS antagonists have been attending all of Raymond school’s board meetings. They have been verbally abusive while spewing hateful rhetoric and values that do not represent a large majority of Raymond. The aggressive bullying and personal attacks on board members that do not share their left views has been nonstop and will continue unless we as a community stand up against this behavior. Our school board works hard to maintain a balanced budget while transparently working to do the job that we elected them to do. The school board members are not politicians but rather our neighbors and parents of this small community. So why is Raymond School being targeted? This began when the current principal was put on notice that the community was not happy with his performance from a parental survey that went out and came back extremely negative. Once this occurred, he began his campaign of finding those in the community that shared his views and using them to begin the bullying campaign and harassment of the board. He then enlisted the help of the MPS extremists and unionized teachers of Raymond school to do his bidding. The school board has barely been able to conduct regular meeting business due to the continuous interruption of these groups whether it be name calling or speaking out of turn and yelling when it is not appropriate to do so. There is obviously much more information out there to be found about why this has gotten to this point but it is time to take our school back! If we do not stop these people now, what is to say they won’t move on to the government and continue stripping the core values of our community away piece by piece. IMPORTANT! Please attend the Special school board meeting on August 29, 2023 at 6:00PM so support your board members before they move into closed session to make a decision on the school’s leadership that will have a lasting impact on our community for years to come. Concerned Citizens of Raymond

September 2023

This anonymous letter was received the week of Sept. 25 and was used as the reason for the school board to meet in closed session for their own safety.

Audrey Kostuch We are providing notice and giving you an option to correct your behavior before we correct it for you. You are receiving this honor because you have been an extreme bitch to Raymond school employees and others living in Raymond. You know what behavior has earned you the honor of an extreme bitch. You have been pushing an agenda on the school. You are responsible for bring Garvey to the school who has been intimidating, harassing, threatening, assaulting, and firing Raymond School employees. You have been a bitch on social media smearing other Raymond individuals who have a sincere interest in contributing to the betterment of the school. Your conduct with Garvey is so out of line that you called him multiple times your priest. You, Audrey are the problem. It is a problem that ends now. You either stop the behavior now or you resign from the board. If you fail to do either there will be consequences imposed. Your son’s fraud for being on the school board while he was not living in Raymond as a resident will be fully exposed and he will be prosecuted. we already have everything needed to prove it. Don’t think he will go to prison. look at what happened in this very same scenario to a Board member who did this at Heartland Lakerside School this year. Your grandkids will be kicked out of Raymond school. We already know and can prove where your grandkids live in Franklin. We know you reported them to be residents of Raymond living with you. We can prove they don’t live with you. You will be prosecuted for fraud as well and be headed to prison. Remember those black prostitutes you had no opposition to. we know their real friends living on the Southside of Chicago. We know they make regular trips along I94 to Milwaukee for deliveries. They would be happy to make a stop off on the Highway G exit to make a visit. They would be in and out in no time. Would you welcome them? This is the only notice to correct your behavior that you will be given. You stop it now for you will not stop us. We have extreme patience when we choose to act. We work with long time frames. You can expect us to take action when you are least aware.