MADISON — An effort is underway in the Wisconsin Legislature to have the voter ID requirement added to the state Constitution.

Wanggaard and Snyder introduce amendment

Senator Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) and Representative Pat Snyder (R-Schofield) introduced the amendment.

The amendment will be similar to current state law: before voting, the individual must show photo identification issued by the state or federal government, a federally recognized Native American tribe, or a college/university.

The amendment could also be written to allow a person who does not have their ID the ability to vote with a provisional ballot and present their identification later.

State laws can be changed

The Wisconsin Legislature adopted the state’s voter ID law in 2011, but the requirement was halted due to legal challenges.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that voter ID laws were constitutional, which allowed the Republican-controlled legislature to implement the state’s voter ID law.

The issue with state laws, Wanggaard told the Racine County Eye, is they can be changed or reinterpreted.

An amendment to the state’s constitution would preserve the ID requirement as intended by the legislature.

Wanggaard spoke of a time before the ID legislation when “anyone could walk in to vote with a piece of paper with a name and address on it and vote,” which opened up the possibility that someone could vote using another person’s name and address.

“By bringing in the requirement for photo ID, that eliminated 98% of the problem, and removed issues and problems – especially for poll workers,” he explained.

He acknowledged there were initial issues with the process, but people are used to the process now, and walk in with their IDs out and ready to present.

“It’s a much smoother process that helps to have a more orderly election, and there is the confidence the person who cast the vote was the person listed to cast that vote,” he said.

Support from across the aisle

Wanggaard said he did not foresee the voter ID amendment becoming a partisan issue and said he believes there is bipartisan support.

He said he has spoken with Democrats and independents who supported the proposed amendment and the necessity of voter ID laws because it reduced the possibility of cheating.

“People want to know when there is an election their vote didn’t get negated by someone else who was not allowed to vote,” he said.

The process of amending the Constitution is a lengthy one. Both houses have to vote on the amendment in back-to-back sessions and then it has to go to the voters on a referendum.

“It’s not an easy process by design,” Wanggaard said. “We don’t want to change the Constitution if we do not have to.”