Obituary for Ambrose T. Pawlowski, ‘Doc’
April 4, 1929 – September 25, 2023
Ambrose T. Pawlowski, “Doc,” 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Ambrose was born in Milwaukee on April 4, 1929, to the late Thaddeus Pawlowski and Marie (née Tomanski) Pawlowski.
He married his beloved wife, the former Shirley Czajkowski, celebrating 69 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2021.
Ambrose served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Survivors include his children, Dale (Debbie) Pawlowski, Karen (Jeff) Jankowski, Glen Pawlowski, Sharon Wroblewski, Sandi Springer, Dean (Sharon) Pawlowski and Lori (Jeff) Kaminski; grandchildren, Ryan (Susan) Jankowski, Jason Jankowski, Leah Jankowski, Adam Pawlowski, Angela Wroblewski, Jesse Wroblewski, Denny Pawlowski, Steven Pawlowski, Garrett Kaminski and Sasha Kaminski; and five great-grandchildren. Ambrose is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Wroblewski.
Services
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ambrose will be held at noon on Oct. 3 at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. Patrick O’Laughlin. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family from 10 a.m. until the time mass. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Obituary and photo of Ambrose T. Pawlowski courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.