Obituary for Barbara Kortendick

March 25, 1932 – September 23, 2023

Barbara Kortendick (née Williams) passed away peacefully around family members after praying the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet on Saturday, Sept. 23. Barbara was born on March 25, 1932, in Racine. Because of her strong faith, she had a devotion to Saint Padre Pio and passed on his feast day.

Barbara Kortendick

She was united in marriage to James Kortendick on June 11, 1955, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Racine. He preceded her in death in February 2009. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, always there for her family. She was a longtime member of St. Sebastian’s. She was a member of St. Sebastian’s Altar Society and headed up the funeral lunches for decades. Barbara was the St. Sebastian’s lunch lady while her children attended the school.

Barbara was a professional seamstress but her greatest love was sewing for her children and grandchildren, making them special pajamas at Christmas. Barbara was also a talented quilter.

She went on to nursing school in her forties and became a nurse at St. Mary’s hospital. She worked in the Emergency Room until her retirement.

Barbara was a member of the Racine Catholic Women’s Club. Dedicated to the rosary, she was a member of the Apostolate of Fatima along with Our Lady’s Rosary Makers. She led the rosary at Lincoln Lutheran Home. Barbara made thousands of rosaries over the years to send to the missions. She was an advocate of life through the American Life League and Pro-Life Wisconsin. She volunteered at the Racine Marian Center gift shop.

She was a member of the Sturtevant Seniors and Humble Niners and played Sheepshead with all her friends. Barbara and Jim taught their children how to play many games. Barb was always up for a game, even when not feeling so great. She used to play Scrabble with her children and allowed them to use the dictionary when they were young, just so she had someone to play with.

She is survived by her children: Patrick Kortendick, Mary Jane (Jerry) Andersen, Shelly (Jerry) Gavin, Nancy (Bob) Garbo, Carol (Les) Paur, and Ann (Bill) Wehnert; grandchildren: Joe and Mike Kortendick, Carrie (Jessie) Bertram, Christina and Cathy Kortendick, Sarah (Josh) Wilson, Emily Andersen, Peter (Lauren) Andersen, Molly (Blane) Russell, Michael Andersen, Daniel Gavin, Mary Gavin, Margaret (Aron) Hasler, Theresa Gavin, Judy (Steve) Marshall, Angie (Candon) Canady, Andy Garbo, Elizabeth, Bridget, Genevieve, and Monica Paur, Matthew and John Paul Wehnert.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Allison Thompson, AJ Bertram, Benjamin, James, and Christian Kortendick, Paisley and Calvin Wilson, Cameron Andersen, Barbara Hasler, Theo and Luca Russell and Graycee Canady. She is further survived by in-laws, Ron Hibbard, Linda Williams, Ken Kortendick, Tom Kortendick, Barbara Piechocki, Yvonne Kortendick, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, including a special neighbor, Janelle Schowalter.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Rose; brothers, Bernie Williams and Raymond Williams; sisters, Jane Hibbard and Roberta Williams; daughter-in-law, Patricia Kortendick; brothers and sisters in law, Dorothy Kortendick, Heleen Kortendick, David Kortendick, Robert and Mary Kortendick, and Charlie Piechocki.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3100 95th St., with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Obituary and photo of Barbara Kortendick courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.