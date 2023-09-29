RACINE — A teen who said in a group chat he was going to bring a gun to school was tracked down Thursday and identified as a 15-year-old Horlick High School student.
Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department, said they were contacted by several concerned citizens and personnel from the Racine Unified School District about the posts on Thursday.
An investigation by the RPD led to the student who allegedly made the posts.
Wilcox pointed out the teen posted on Wednesday that he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday, but there were no reported incidents at Horlick High School on Thursday.
Additionally, the teen’s family reported to police there were no guns in their house.
Wilcox said the teen was disciplined but did not elaborate.
Gun threat quickly subdued by RUSD, RPD
Stacy Tapp, chief of Communications and Community Engagement, said when the district learned of the posts Thursday evening, they reached out to staff and families “letting them know that we were working with law enforcement to investigate.”
“The situation was handled extremely well and efficiently thanks to the initial report and the ability of our teams to work together quickly,” she said.
Additional law enforcement resources were provided to Horlick on Friday.
Local schools
