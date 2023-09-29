RACINE — The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Inc. (HALO) is in need of milk, jam, jelly and other donations for residents at their shelter.

Milk donations low

Joey and a HALO resident collect much-needed donations from donors. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Recently, the center went nearly a week without milk.

Joey Charo, who works for HALO, said that the shelter goes through 10 gallons of milk every two days.

This impacts child residents at HALO the most, as they depend on milk for their breakfast.

At this time, Charo said they have about 140 people receiving HALO’s services at this time. That number can grow up to 290 people.

Everyone’s got a story

“Everybody here is somebody’s uncle, somebody’s brother, everyone’s got something different, but everyone has a story,” Charo said.

He hopes people remember this when considering making a donation. There are children, babies, parents, families and community members in need who rely on the community for support.

Other items needed

Grape and other jams and jellies are needed at the shelter at this time as well.

As a donation of jams came through the doors of HALO today, one resident couldn’t help but be thankful for the jars.

Priority items to donate are milk, jams and jelly. – Credit: Emma Widmar

“Oh my gosh! Do you know how long it’s been since we’ve had grape jam?” the HALO resident said.

Fun cereals like Fruit Loops and Lucky Charms would be appreciated. No Cheerios or Rice Krispies are needed at this time. Sugar is always needed, as well as salad dressings.

Other foods to donate may be posted on their Facebook page as items become needed.

Donations can be brought to their shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave., Unit 1, in Racine. Monetary donations can also be made online.

Additional ways to help

Another way to help out those at HALO, Inc. is by attending the nonprofit’s upcoming event.

On Oct. 3 at Buckets Pub 2nd Round, 2031 Lathrop Ave., the organization is holding a Cigar and Bourbon Fundraiser.

Tickets are $50 and will be for sale at the door on the day of the event. Ticket holders will receive two cigars, and there will be 10 different bottles of unique bourbons available at the event.

Resources

More information about the organization can be found online or call 262-633-3235.