Obituary for Malvin Aksland, ‘Mal’

January 12, 1934 – September 22, 2023

Malvin Aksland, ‘Mal,’ 89, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on Jan. 12, 1934, the son of the late Rudolph and Marie (née Monsen) Aksland.

Mal proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army as a surgical nurse during the Berlin Crisis. After his time in the military, he had a long career as an engineering draftsman with various companies, including American Motors and J.I. Case where he helped design the big tractors.

Mal was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, ice fishing, as well as deer and pheasant hunting. He was a longtime member of the Racine County Conservation League. In 1996, Mal was fortunate to save someone’s life that fell through the ice while he was fishing on Whitewater Lake.

He also enjoyed trips to the casino to roll the dice.

Mal is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Anderson Aksland, whom he had known for over 50 years; brother, Rudolph (Beverly) Aksland; brother-in-law, James (Helen) Anderson; his sister-in-law, Sandra Mitchell; best friend, Walter (Gloria) Bowman; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Elaine (George) Christensen, Nancy (Jerry) Jaskulski and Margaret (Bob) Braley; and brother-in-law, Roger (Shirley) Anderson.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service honoring and celebrating his life will take place at 11 a.m. His interment will follow with military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials have been suggested to the Racine County Conservation League.

Mal’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Compassus Hospice for the loving and professional attention he received while under their care.

