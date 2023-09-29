Obituary for Manuel Lopez

October 29, 1938 – September 19, 2023

With profound sadness, we bid farewell to Manuel Lopez. On Sept. 19, he laced them up one last time, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration, adventure, and an unwavering love that defined his remarkable life.

Manuel Lopez

When Manuel wasn’t out there lacing up his running shoes or chasing his passion for races, he devoted more than three decades of his life to serving the wonderful people of the city of Racine. He believed in the power of collective action and was a vocal and passionate supporter of his union.

Manuel loved running triathlons, marathons and ultramarathons and approached each challenge with unbridled enthusiasm, a true connoisseur of the sport. His commitment to training and competing was only surpassed by his eagerness to share these adventures with friends.

One of Manuel’s most cherished traditions was road trips with his closest friends in his trusty van. These journeys were full of laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.

Manuel made adventures truly special with his beloved wife, Sharon. Every year, they would pack their bags and head out. Mexico trips were an all-time favorite. Their shared experiences were a testament to their love and a source of inspiration for all who knew them. His heart was filled with joy when his son, Casey, and daughter-in-law, Brea, joined the vacation crew, along with those precious grandkids.

Manuel, a true legend in our recovery community, passed away after a remarkable 51 years of sobriety. He actively participated in countless local recovery events, always ready to share his unwavering faith and deep love for God with anyone in need. But Manuel’s faith wasn’t confined to the rooms of recovery; he was a member of his church, where his dedication and commitment to his beliefs were evident to all who knew him. He saw his faith as a guiding light and a source of strength, which he freely shared with those around him. He touched the lives of countless individuals, guiding them on their own journeys to recovery.

In his own unique way, Manuel taught us the power of perseverance and the importance of lending a helping hand to others. His spirit will forever inspire us to confront life’s challenges head-on, pursue our passions relentlessly and hold dear the moments we share with our loved ones as we navigate life’s challenges and seek the path to a better tomorrow. Every memory will be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his loving wife, Sharon; son, Casey (Brea) Lopez; grandson, Dallan Lopez and granddaughter, Joy Lopez; brother, Fransisco Lopez; mother-in-law, Florence Straube; brother-in-law, Roberto Fuentes; sisters-in-law, Donna (Ed) Sandle, Judy Vliet, Janet (Paul) Carmody and Karen (Mike) Bolles; stepchildren, Richard and Wendy Janssen, and their mother, Yvonne (Jim) Ross; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Luz (née Malacara) Lopez; brother, Gregorio Lopez; and sister, Lorenza Fuentes; father-in-law, Leonard Straube.

Services

A memorial mass for Manuel will be held at noon on Oct. 2 in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Manuel’s name to either St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Special thanks to Accent Hospice and the wonderful, caring caregivers at Parkview Gardens Memory Care.

Obituary and photo of Manuel Lopez courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.