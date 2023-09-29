Obituary for Mark J. Sherfinski, ‘Fuzzy’

May 11, 1954 – September 26, 2023

Mark J. Sherfinski, “Fuzzy,” 69, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, following a long battle with cancer.

Mark J. Sherfinski

Mark was born in Kenosha on May 11, 1954, the son of the late Harry and Irene (née Organist) Sherfinski. He attended Kenosha schools and was a 1972 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

On Oct. 8, 1988, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Neu.

He was employed as a truck driver, beginning his career with Coca Cola, and retiring from Standard Forwarding after 30 years of service.

Mark was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. He enjoyed the time he spent with friends in the sun. Mark enjoyed fishing, golfing, and coffee clutching with his buddies. He loved to make pierogies, fish fries, and kielbasa for his family. He was a fierce cribbage player with the guys, but a softie when it came to his grandchildren and family. He would often play the role of Santa Claus at the holiday get-together. He never missed a family event, always greeting everyone with a hug and a smile.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his two sons, Kevin (Jamie) Pecha, and Kenny (Rebecca) Pecha; daughter in law, Bobbie Pecha; grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Kasey, Korey, Ollie, and Max Pecha; great-grandchildren, Evie and Otto Pecha; and siblings, David (Linda) Sherfinski and Mary Ann (Randy) Coleman.

Mark is further survived by his loving brothers and sisters in law, Barbara (Norman) Mecozzi, Bernie (Nickie) Neu, Jeanne Ryan, Dale Neu, Thomas (Sheryl) Neu, Teddy (Judy) Neu, Timothy (Betty) Neu, Anita (Tony) Conley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his son Kelly Pecha; sister, Carol Hernandez; and brother, James Sherfinski.

Services

A visitation for Mark J. Sherfinski will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A time of sharing will take place at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Mark J. Sherfinski courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.