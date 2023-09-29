The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 28.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup discussed the opening of a business in Burlington, 100 years of Roma Lodge, and finally, a local art festival with a special medium at River Bend Nature Center.

Business Spotlight: The Royal Canine Widmar started off this week’s roundup with news of a new business in Burlington getting ready to open its doors to both two- and four-legged clientele. Burlington resident Andora Burn is opening a self-serve dog washing facility after seeing a need in the community for something of that nature. Burn also plans to have a limited inventory of products, including local CBD brand, Your Pretty Dope. The Royal Canine opens in October. Business Spotlight: The Royal Canine Read this article

Roma Lodge celebrates 100 years From new to old, Widmar transitioned to focusing the Racine Roundup on Roma Lodge’s 100th year as a hub for Italian-Americans. This story focused on speaking with Rick Bonanno, whose ancestors were a part of the founding families of Roma Lodge. Club members are overjoyed to have been serving Racine for the past century. Roma Lodge celebrates 100 years serving Racine as hub for Italian-Americans Read this article

River Bend’s chainsaw carving festival Last but not least, the River Bend Nature Center will host their 11th annual chainsaw carving festival on Sunday. Widmar shared that even though this is a festival that happens in the fall, the TMJ4 Weather Team expects the weather will bring summer temperatures this weekend. People of all ages are welcome to get out and enjoy. During the festival, people young and old can enjoy nature and art while getting in on a chainsaw raffle, a silent auction, kids crafts, wood milling and planing demonstrations, and the infamous “Kids Climb” where children can climb a tree with a safety harness to discover the canopy. River Bend’s annual chainsaw carving festival set for Oct. 1 Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Sept. 28

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

