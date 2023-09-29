KENOSHA — The 6th annual Serving Our Seniors Expo hosted by Hospice Alliance will provide interactive exhibits and information to community members in southeastern Wisconsin on Oct. 12.

At the expo, there will be 55 healthcare-related exhibitions and life management professionals from within the area, as well as health screenings and raffle drawings.

Good Value Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 and Flu vaccines at the expo for those who attended and provide insurance coverage.

Serving Our Seniors Expo

The Serving Our Seniors Expo will be held at: Gateway Technical College Madrigrano Conference Center/Haribo Hall 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha

The event will run from 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. For more information contact: Megan Frazer 262-652-4400 ext. 1253 megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org



About Hospice Alliance