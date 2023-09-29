KENOSHA — The 6th annual Serving Our Seniors Expo hosted by Hospice Alliance will provide interactive exhibits and information to community members in southeastern Wisconsin on Oct. 12.
At the expo, there will be 55 healthcare-related exhibitions and life management professionals from within the area, as well as health screenings and raffle drawings.
Good Value Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 and Flu vaccines at the expo for those who attended and provide insurance coverage.
Serving Our Seniors Expo
The Serving Our Seniors Expo will be held at:
- Gateway Technical College
- Madrigrano Conference Center/Haribo Hall
- 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha
The event will run from 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.
For more information contact:
- Megan Frazer
- 262-652-4400 ext. 1253
- megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org
About Hospice Alliance
Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care, and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve.
Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private home, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in our Hospice Alliance House located in Pleasant Prairie.
Our Hospice House is the only 24/7 hospice care facility of its kind in this corner of the state. Hospice Alliance is accredited by Joint Commission and is the first in the state to gain certification in community-based Palliative Care. Hospice Alliance maintains the highest, five-star level of the We Honor Veterans program developed by the Hospice Foundation of America in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our team has been voted Best Senior Care in Kenosha County by the community for the last six years.
Hospice Alliance is your compassionate, community not-for-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. For more information, please call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.Hospice Alliance
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.