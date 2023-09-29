RACINE COUNTY — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is asking the public to be heroes this holiday season by donating to their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Mike Danko, an Army veteran, former Veterans Outreach Case Worker and current Marketplace Director for VOW, is gearing up for the big feast on Nov. 23.

The marketplace, which serves as a food pantry for veterans and surviving spouses, is aiming to give away 250 to 300 care packages to veterans around Thanksgiving, Danko explained.

These Thanksgiving care packages will be given in addition to the items that veterans receive regularly at the VOW’s marketplace.

Bringing veterans together

In 2023 so far, VOW’s marketplace has served 6,806 households. They served 830 homes in September, and within the last week of September, 233 houses benefited from the marketplace.

Danko has witnessed firsthand how important this resource is to veterans and their families.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin hosts other holiday charities, like Santa in a Shoebox. – Credit: SIAS

He explained that when veterans come together at the marketplace, their demeanor is pure happiness.

“In my eyes, they get that brotherhood, sisterhood feeling of being surrounded by other veterans,” Danko said.

Not only do they get help by receiving food, but they also receive support and connection from other veterans and their families.

Coming together at Thanksgiving

These care packages aim to bring families together at Thanksgiving.

It’s not always easy for veterans to surround themselves with friends and family, Danko explained. Sometimes the holidays can be isolating or bring up triggering memories.

“Every family should be able to have a family dinner, for a holiday, together,” Danko said. “We want to be able to offer them something that can, at least, bring their family together.”

They can’t do it without the help of donors.

Food items needed:

Turkeys

Hams

Boxed mashed potatoes Gravy

Stuffing

Mac and Cheese Canned corn

Green beans

Cranberry sauce

Drop off donations

Donations are encouraged to be brought to 1609 Yout St. in Racine. There is a 24/7 drop box on the west side of the building for non-perishable food.

Perishable and frozen items should be brought to an employee.

Monetary donations to the organization and its various programs can also be made online.

Hours

Market Shopping Hours:

Tuesday and Thursday: noon – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: noon – 6 p.m. Office Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

Veterans in need of boxes

Veterans or surviving spouses interested in boxes must sign up for services through the marketplace at VOW.

“It’s very easy to enroll, they just have to bring something showing up they’re a veteran,” Danko said.

Applicants must bring a veteran ID card, DD Form 214, or anything that shows proof of service. Surviving spouses need to bring in anything that shows their spouse served and a marriage certificate for verification.

Boxes will be distributed out to veterans the week before Thanksgiving and leading up to the holiday.

Get connected

Anyone with questions or looking to volunteer should contact 262-221-8350 or by emailing mdanko@vowvillages.com.

More information can be found online on their website and Facebook page.