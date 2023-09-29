RACINE — Sip on some wine samples on Oct. 7 and 14 while enjoying the changing of the seasons in historic Downtown Racine. The

Event-goers are able to enjoy the sampling of 20 wines along with 10 beer samples on either day. The samples will be poured at 30 participating businesses.

Littleport Brewing Company. – Credit: DRC

The event allows attendees to enjoy their drinks at their own pace. Those participating are able to shop and make stops at each location, which are within an easily walkable distance of each other, as they please.

The goal of the event is to grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of downtown Racine and get people in the doors of local businesses.

Wine Walk tickets on sale

Tickets are currently on sale for $40 each. A ticket includes admission to the Wine Walk’s 30 stops, wine

sampling glass, a canvas tote bag and snacks at each location.

Buy your ticket online.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling the host, the Downtown Racine Corporation, at 262-634-6002 or by visiting the office at 425 Main St. For questions email events@racinedowntown.com or call the number listed above.