RACINE — Sip on some wine samples on Oct. 7 and 14 while enjoying the changing of the seasons in historic Downtown Racine. The
Event-goers are able to enjoy the sampling of 20 wines along with 10 beer samples on either day. The samples will be poured at 30 participating businesses.
The event allows attendees to enjoy their drinks at their own pace. Those participating are able to shop and make stops at each location, which are within an easily walkable distance of each other, as they please.
The goal of the event is to grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of downtown Racine and get people in the doors of local businesses.
Wine Walk tickets on sale
Tickets are currently on sale for $40 each. A ticket includes admission to the Wine Walk’s 30 stops, wine
sampling glass, a canvas tote bag and snacks at each location.
Buy your ticket online.
Tickets may also be purchased by calling the host, the Downtown Racine Corporation, at 262-634-6002 or by visiting the office at 425 Main St. For questions email events@racinedowntown.com or call the number listed above.
Events
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.