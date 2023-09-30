RACINE — The man who barricaded himself inside a Spring Place residence in a standoff on Wednesday was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for an initial appearance.

Trevor J. Ottum, 27, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and making terrorist threats in connection to the seven-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Trevor J. Ottum of Kenosha was involved in a standoff that lasted seven hours on Thursday in Racine. – Credit: Racine County Jail

The defendant was also charged with 15 misdemeanors, which included: resisting or obstructing law enforcement, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and 12 counts of bail jumping.

Ottum was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for an initial appearance. Bail was set at $75,000; however, the defendant has a Department of Corrections (DOC) hold and will not be able to make bail until the hold is lifted.

A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 4, but that hearing is unlikely to proceed unless the defendant can arrange private counsel due to the shortage of defense attorneys in the public and private sector.

Case history of 7-hour Spring Place standoff

The Racine Police Department was dispatched after noon to the 1700 block of Spring Place on the report of a burglary in progress. Allegedly, the defendant punched through a window to gain access to the residence.

The report came from the resident of the home, who was not there but reportedly saw Ottum on their ring doorbell camera.

Credit: Emma Widmar

According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD spokesperson, the residents know Ottum, but he does not live at the residence.

After arriving, officers heard gunshots coming from within the residence. Later, they witnessed what was described as a laser pointed out of the window followed by gunshots.

SWAT, a Crisis Negotiations Team, and a drone team were immediately activated to assist in the standoff. K9 Units from RPD and surrounding agencies responded to assist. After approximately seven hours of negotiations and attempts to have the suspect surrender, the SWAT team deployed non-lethal gas into the residence.

A short time later, Ottum came outside and was taken into custody. He reportedly was provided precautionary medical attention at the scene and was taken to the hospital following the standoff.

Extended supervised release revoked

Ottum was placed on a Department of Corrections hold and will not be able to make bail until the hold is lifted.

According to documents on Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the defendant was sentenced to prison in 2018 for two separate cases.

Ottum was charged with felony theft and bail jumping in 2017 and felony fleeing/eluding a police officer and bail jumping in 2018.

In 2020, Ottum was released from prison, having successfully obtained an Earned Release Program.

In Nov. 2021, the DOC filed a notice of status change with the court, indicating the defendant’s early release was revoked, and he would have to serve the balance of his sentence in prison.