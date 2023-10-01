Obituary for Louis Anthony Chavez

September 9, 1934 – September 27, 2023

Louis Anthony Chavez, “Louie,” 89, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Louie was born on Sept. 9, 1934, to the late Orestes and Hilaria (née Diaz) in Laredo, Texas. He was raised by his mother, Hilaria, and stepfather, Jose Nunez. Louie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dolores Mizgalski, on June 9, 1962, at St. Michael’s Church in Chicago.

Louie worked as a millwright at General Mills in Chicago for 30 years. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. Louie was very athletic throughout his life. When he was younger, he played amateur league football. When he was older, he competed in the triathlon in the Senior Olympics. Louie enjoyed spending time in the sun, traveling, listening to music and dancing. Most important to Louie was spending time with his dove, Dolores, and his family. He adored his grandchildren and was very proud to be “Papa.”

Louie will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Dolores Chavez; children, Maria (Glenn) Bisceglia and Ted (Brenda) Chavez; grandchildren, Paul Bisceglia, Gabrielle Bisceglia, Tess Chavez, and Laura Chavez; brother, Norman (Marie) Nunez; sister, Rose Bondie; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Louie is preceded in death by his brothers, Raul Chavez and Claude Nunez; sister, Rachel Nunez; and stepfather, Jose Nunez.

Services

A funeral mass for Louie will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. A time of visitation for Louie will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment with a service of committal will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleums in Calumet City, Ill.

Obituary and photo of Louis Anthony Chavez courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.