Obituary for Sharon J. Behr
Date of death: September 27, 2023
Sharon J. Behr, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Ascension All Saints.
Services
Funeral services for Sharon will be held privately.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
