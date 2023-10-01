Obituary for Verino Peter Flex

February 13, 1929 – September 16, 2023

Verino Peter Flex, “Pete,” 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at his residence. Pete was born in Smithfield, Penn., on Feb. 13, 1929, the son of the late Frank and Natalina Flex, both born in Italy.

Pete graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School, “Class of 1946.” On Aug. 5, 1950, Pete was united in marriage to Roberta Alma Henry.

Early in their marriage, Pete and Roberta were employed as dance instructors by Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Pete later worked for 15 years as an insurance salesman for Prudential Life Insurance Company. He founded and operated Flex Home Repair for 30 years in Racine. For 59 years, Pete was a member in good standing of Roma Lodge in Racine. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his son Steven and his grandchildren Alexander and Natalie Mae Flex.

Pete will be dearly missed by his surviving family and his many friends. Surviving are his daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Seater; granddaughter, Natalie Mae Flex; and other relatives and dear friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; son, Steven Flex; grandson, Alexander Flex; and his three siblings, Theodore, Rendo and Rena.

Services

Private funeral services were held.

Obituary and photo of Verino Peter Flex courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.