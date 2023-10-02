MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With a focus on closing the gap in health inequities across the nation, the American Heart Association on Friday launched its 2023-24 Leaders of Impact campaign.
In southeast Wisconsin, 10 nominees have been chosen to participate in the seven-week campaign that closes on National Philanthropy Day, Wednesday, Nov. 15. This year’s winner, along with all the nominees, will be recognized at the Milwaukee Heart and Stroke Ball at The Pfister Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 10.
The Leaders of Impact initiative engages community leaders across 150 cities to take part in a seven-week challenge to improve health by raising awareness and funds to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.
This year’s nominees:
Kristin Bailstrieri
Community advocate
Madeline and Beau Baltz
students
Jennifer Burfeind
Jennifer Properties, LLC
Rich Dudley
Hillenbrand
Aritra Gupta
McKinsey and Company
Tess Otero
Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP
Matt Seitz
R&R Insurance
Allie Spaulding
Student
Josh Steiner
SommSteiner Consulting
Elise VanHimbergen
Student
The campaign launch coincides with World Heart Day. Funds raised by the nominees will support the American Heart Association’s 2024 Impact Goal which aims to advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to equitable health care access and quality.
“We are thrilled to have these leaders join us in our relentless efforts for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Milwaukee American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Connolly. “Cardiovascular disease remains a top killer in southeast Wisconsin. That’s why it’s critical for us to engage volunteers who are passionate about making a lasting impact on their community.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, residents in Milwaukee County have a life expectancy between 65.9 and 89 years. Those numbers came from the 2010-2015 census.
According to the American Heart Association, the gap can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities — factors that include structural racism and access to quality healthcare.
For more information on the Leaders of Impact Initiative or to support one of this year’s nominees visit the American Heart Association Heart Ball website.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources.
The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Local nonprofits
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.