MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With a focus on closing the gap in health inequities across the nation, the American Heart Association on Friday launched its 2023-24 Leaders of Impact campaign.

In southeast Wisconsin, 10 nominees have been chosen to participate in the seven-week campaign that closes on National Philanthropy Day, Wednesday, Nov. 15. This year’s winner, along with all the nominees, will be recognized at the Milwaukee Heart and Stroke Ball at The Pfister Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Leaders of Impact initiative engages community leaders across 150 cities to take part in a seven-week challenge to improve health by raising awareness and funds to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

This year’s nominees:

Kristin Bailstrieri

Community advocate Madeline and Beau Baltz

students Jennifer Burfeind

Jennifer Properties, LLC Rich Dudley

Hillenbrand Aritra Gupta

McKinsey and Company Tess Otero

Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP Matt Seitz

R&R Insurance Allie Spaulding

Student Josh Steiner

SommSteiner Consulting Elise VanHimbergen

Student

The campaign launch coincides with World Heart Day. Funds raised by the nominees will support the American Heart Association’s 2024 Impact Goal which aims to advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to equitable health care access and quality.

“We are thrilled to have these leaders join us in our relentless efforts for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Milwaukee American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Connolly. “Cardiovascular disease remains a top killer in southeast Wisconsin. That’s why it’s critical for us to engage volunteers who are passionate about making a lasting impact on their community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, residents in Milwaukee County have a life expectancy between 65.9 and 89 years. Those numbers came from the 2010-2015 census.

According to the American Heart Association, the gap can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities — factors that include structural racism and access to quality healthcare.

For more information on the Leaders of Impact Initiative or to support one of this year’s nominees visit the American Heart Association Heart Ball website.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources.

The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.