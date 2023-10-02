RACINE — This month is National Women-Owned Business Month and on Oct. 11, Racine County business owners are encouraged to gain insight from two local woman business owners, Denise Lockwood of the Racine County Eye and Jessica Lee of The Go Collective.

Building Business in Racine with Powerful Storytelling is an event that will take place at Social on Sixth, which is also a woman-owned business in Downtown Racine located at 324 6th St.

The objective of this event is to help the community explore the power of storytelling and its ability to help grow businesses. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to reserve a ticket online. There is no cost to attend.

Building business through storytelling

From 6 to 8:30 p.m., there will be an opportunity to hear from both Denise and Jessica, as well as opportunities to gain feedback, insight and direction on how to boost business with storytelling being the driving force.

The event’s agenda is set to cover the state of business in our community, allowing people to walk away with actionable tips to reach more customers and drive more revenue.

Anyone is welcome to attend: inclusion entrepreneurs, business owners, those in the social media sector and beyond.

Secure a spot now for Building Business in Racine with Powerful Storytelling by registering through eventbrite.

Any questions should be directed to Denise via email at denise@racinecountyeye.com.