Obituary for Christine Lee Rubel
December 10, 1949 – September 26, 2023
Christine Lee Rubel, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee.
Chris was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 10, 1949, to Fay and Doris (née Reichelt) Hull.
Chris was fun loving and very quick-witted. She loved cooking and hosting backyard parties. She was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan who enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes and cribbage.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Rubel; daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Olson; Robert’s children, James (Sandra) Rubel, Diane Rubel, David (Neva) Rubel, Michael (Joanne) Rubel and Peter (Tracy) Rubel; grandchildren, Aubriel Olson, Kayden Olson, Emily Rubel, Christine (Thomas) Lyle, Keziah Buchman, Steven Rubel, Russell (Sarah) Kaminski, Cheyanne Rubel, Brenna Rubel; and sisters, Sue Stier and Pat (Dave) Mulhorn.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Cindy.
Services
Funeral services for Christine will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
