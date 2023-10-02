RACINE — Dr. Dennis Godby, ND, MA made the trek from Kenosha to City Hall in Racine on Sept. 26, as a part of the naturopathic doctor’s goal to walk across the United States advocating for health equity.

Dr. Godby stops for a photo op at the Kenosha sign on Sheridan Road. – Credit: Dr. Godby's Facebook page

Dr. Godby put Racine on the map of places he’s walked as part of his journey, which included 680 miles of road from Knoxville, Tenn., to Milwaukee this year.

Multi-year walk across the USA

Due to being an active practitioner, the physician is splitting up his route. He ended the second-fifth of his cross-country pilgrimage on Sept. 29 at Milwaukee City Hall.

The first portion of his journey took place in 2022 when he walked from Myrtle Beach to Knoxville. Next year, Godby will pick up where he left off.

From 2024 to 2026, he will travel, by foot, from Milwaukee to Seattle, Wash. He aims to track 87,000 miles over his lifetime through this campaign.

His journey is all in the name of health equity.

“It’s the most effective way to use my body to bring the message across the United States and it seems to be pretty effective,” states the physician.

Creating conversations about health equity

The doctor aims to generate a conversation about health equity while making his mark throughout the country.

Racine County Eye’s Emma Widmar takes a selfie with Dr. Godby, Dr. Becker, Sylvan and Ry on the steps at Racine’s City Hall. She welcomed them to Racine as they made a stop in the city on Dr. Godby’s journey to advocate for health equity. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Walk USA for Health Equity is a national movement that advocates for every American to have the opportunity to be optimally healthy, physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually.

Dr. Godby explains that oftentimes people confuse health equity and healthy equality.

“Equity for example, let’s say they have a family of five: a 6’3″ dad, a 5’2″ mom, you have a 12-year-old healthy girl, and you have a disabled child, and you have an 18-year-old, and they all want to ride bicycles,” says Dr. Godby. “Will the same bicycle fit everyone?

“And so if you have a bicycle for all of them, that’s health equality, but that’s not going to work for everybody, so that’s what health equity is: giving people what they really need.”

The conversation about health equity is not one that Dr. Godby is afraid of. As a doctor, he knows it’s a message worth spreading, not only in medicine but in all sectors of life.

Dr. Godby is putting his own body on the line for health equity. When you put yourself fully into a cause, “it’s kind of like you’ve earned the right to be heard,” says Dr. Godby.

The physician set out to talk about health equity, but this journey has been more impactful than what he ever expected.

“What I wanted really, is to get out and talk about these issues. And I really have learned a lot over the last couple of years, I’ve done personal reflection and (learned) about how to talk about discrimination and bias.”

A well-supported journey

While walking – most days over 20 miles – Gobdy has gained support from all over the country, including from other practitioners.

Dr. Godby pauses for a photo with Dr. Allison Becker and her son, Sylvan Thompson, at the Racine sign. – Credit: Dr. Godby's Facebook page

Godby’s will to educate and empower has inspired other physicians like Dr. Allison Becker, who is a practitioner in Wisconsin.

While making the nearly two-mile trek from Ixtapan Mexican Restaurant in Mount Pleasant to City Hall in Racine, Dr. Godby was accompanied by Becker, her husband, Ry Thompson, and their son, Sylvan Thompson.

The two doctors attended school together. Keeping a connection to other naturopathic doctors around the country reminds Dr. Godby to continue advocating and being a voice for health and social justice.

Dr. Godby has found support along the way and is achieving his goal of creating an equitable and healthier nation by putting miles on and being the one to open the door to a conversation about health equity.

“It’s not about being perfect, it’s about getting better,” comments Dr. Godby. “I can look myself in the mirror, and this is what I gotta do. Everyone has a different mission to do. What I would ask is everyone, is to consider these issues and what they’re about, and how can we have a more just and more fair world.”

Learn more

Learn more by following along on Facebook or contact DrGodby@TheRun.org.

Read Dr. Godby’s newly released book, “Health for All: A Journey Towards Health Equity,” chronicles his journeys on foot for social justice and health, and, most recently, his experiences from the first segment of the 2022 walk.

For more information, visit his website.