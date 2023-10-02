Obituary for Earl Sieverkropp

August 2, 1955 – September 20, 2023

Earl Sieverkropp, 93, passed away after a short illness. Son of Earl H. and Pauline (née Wilke) Sieverkropp, he was a lifelong resident of Racine. Earl was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School and UW-Madison. He also served in the Army during the Korean War.

Earl Sieverkropp

Earl married Brigitte (née Schroeder) in 1959. Together they raised two daughters, Karen and Kim, enjoying many happy times together including trips to the Dells, Florida and Hawaii.

He was a lifelong employee of Twin Disc, becoming Chief Engineer and Director of Research and Development. The lab site he helped create was his pride and joy, dubbed “Earl’s Taj Mahal.”

As a lifelong engineer, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or build. Earl’s happiest place was at the cottage he helped build at Eagle Lake. We all enjoyed so many summer days there – especially the two pontoon paddle boats he created.

He was compassionate and generous, supporting many charities including nature, animals and Native Americans. Earl was so loving to all of his animal family and friends.

We will forever miss his special apple fritters, cheesy potatoes, and lake perch.

Services

A life celebration will be held at 12:30 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Oct. 6 at Sturino Funeral Home. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park with a meal at Infusino’s to follow.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor Earl by giving to the charities Running Strong for American Indian Youth or Wisconsin Humane Society.

Obituary and photo of Earl Sieverkropp courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.