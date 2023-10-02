Obituary for Ian A. Remington

November 20, 1998 – September 28, 2023

The world lost an adventurous, fun-loving, kind person who made friends with everyone he met. Ian A Remington’s wit and infectious smile and laughter was sure to light up the room. Words cannot begin to describe the extent of our despair.

Ian A. Remington

Ian had several passions in life: his family, his girlfriend Taylor, motorcycles, the outdoors and his many, many friends – especially his brother from another mother, Anthony. They were inseparable and brought Koreen and Steve into our family.

Ian enjoyed spending time traveling especially when headed north to his family business Butternut Lake Lodge in Butternut, Wis. His pursuit of his passions gave him amazing experiences, countless stories which could fill a book and the love and camaraderie of people he shared those moments with. He worked deliberately to achieve the future he imagined for himself and was proud to be near completion of becoming a journeyman machinist. Ian approached all aspects of adversity with the attitude, “…It’ll be fine.”

Ian leaves behind his mother, Wendy; father, Brett; grandparents, Kirt and Dianne; uncles, Dan and Brad; cousins, Anthony and Austin; great aunts, Sue and Kitty; and his Juran family, Tom, Barb, Taylor, Tori; and dog, Stanley.

Services

Join us in celebrating his incredible life from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at one of Ian’s favorite places, Southeastern Rod and Gun Club, located at N8878 Thiede Road in East Troy. Please note that Highway 83 is under construction and will have “Road Closed” signs. Disregard these signs and proceed through the barricades.

We encourage you to wear your favorite boots and flannel in Ian’s memory. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Obituary and photo of Ian A. Remington courtesy of Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services.