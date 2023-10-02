The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of September 30 – October 7

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Free Health Screenings Oct. 9

On the second Monday of every month, Aurora Health Care offers free health screenings at the Racine Public Library. These sessions are a great chance to check your blood pressure and other vitals, learn something new about how to take care of yourself, and grab a few health-themed goodies. Health pop-ups like this are just one part of the web of health and social services we offer at the Racine Public Library, which also includes citizenship classes, technology training, driver’s license reinstatement support and more.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on our second floor, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

“Planting an Idea” with Jerry Apps and Natasha Kassulke

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Hybrid: Virtual Showing & Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Jerry Apps and Natasha Kassulke’s new book, “Planting an Idea,” is part critical and creative thinking guidebook and part overview of our planet’s environmental challenges. Sign in virtually or join us in person for their virtual presentation.

Registration is required.

Kids

STEAM Workshops: Robotics Lab

Saturday, Sept. 30 – 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Oct. 2 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 4 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 11 a.m. – Noon | Every first and third Wednesday through December | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Cars and Drones

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Stamp-A-Palooza

Friday, Oct. 6 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Create unique designs using a variety of ink and stamps to decorate personal cards, bookmarks, and stationary.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

STEAM Workshops: Robotics Lab

Saturday, Sept. 30 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Cars and Drones

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 6 – 8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

STEAM Workshops: 3D Printing 101

Saturday, Oct. 7 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidget toys, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 2 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 6 – 8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 10 – 11 a.m. | First Thursday of every month through December | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. Our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Every other Thursday through Nov. 30 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!