August 2, 1955 – September 20, 2023

Renee M. DuMont, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Renee M. DuMont

Renee was born in Racine on Aug. 2, 1955. She graduated from Horlick High School in Racine, “Class of 1973.” Renee enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dog Angel.

Renee will be dearly missed by her brothers, Dan (Geri) DuMont and Jeff (Jana) DuMont; her nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard (Bob) and Mary DuMont; brothers, Michael and Robert DuMont; and nephew, Joseph DuMont.

Services

A private burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine.

