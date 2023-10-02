Dear Racine County Eye readers,

What’s better than celebrating 10 years in business? How about committing to helping 10 deserving nonprofit resources right here in our corner of the state? As part of our solutions-based journalism approach to reporting local news, we are launching “The Eye on Resources: 10 for 10.”

This month-long campaign will highlight 10 resources in our coverage area that are looking for solutions – one for every year we’ve been around. These nonprofit organizations tirelessly serve the Racine and Kenosha County communities all while relying on government funding, grants and generous donations of time, money and needed items from community members just like you.

For the last decade, Racine County Eye has been working unceasingly to bring timely, local news with integrity to the Racine and Kenosha County areas. We pride ourselves on being your local source for journalism that serves its readers with not just eye-catching headlines, but factual writing that not only informs but offers solutions whenever possible.

There are those who look at Racine and Kenosha with contempt for the tragic acts of gun violence and other crime, people experiencing difficulties with housing and job retention, healthcare crises and more. The Racine County Eye sees a city, a village, a county, a community that has wins and losses. There will always be good times and bad. Our mission is to be your source for accurate, timely news with you in mind. In that spirit, we want to shine a light on what is working to make this area a better place for everyone. Won’t you join us throughout the month of October in supporting these hardworking resources that have touched countless lives of Southeastern Wisconsinites just like you and me? Resource Spotlight The Racine County Eye’s very first Resource Spotlight was on The Sharing Center out of Trevor, Wis., out of Kenosha County. This month, we are highlighting 10 different resources for the community to support. Loren Lamoreaux and special guest Sharon Pomaville were live in the studio on Aug. 10, 2023, speaking with Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim about the Sharing Center, the first in the Resource Spotlight series. – Credit: Racine County Eye / TMJ4

Our birthday is Oct. 31, so we have an entire month to rally the troops, gather the goods and dig deep into our time, talents and pockets to offer these organizations, and the hardworking people who keep them afloat, some much-needed and well-deserved relief.