RACINE – About June or July each year, the American Library Association (ALA) releases an updated list of books that have been banned and challenged in various locations throughout the country. That’s when Rebecca Leannah gets busy.

Rebecca Leannah, local history librarian at the Racine Public Library, used pages from worn-out copies of banned books to fashion a dress for the Banned Books Week display. Credit: Paul Holley

“I like to create something eye-catching,” said Leannah, the Racine Public Library’s local history librarian.

For this year’s Banned Books Week (Oct. 1-7), she wielded scissors and a hot glue gun to fashion a dress made from the pages of worn-out copies of two books that have been subject to challenges. The dress, fitted upon a mannequin frame, is the focal point of the Banned Books display that has a prominent place on the main floor of the library.

Bearing a small banner with this year’s Banned Books Week theme, “Let Freedom Read,” the garment sits atop a display of 23 books that have been banned from school, college and public libraries at various times over the years. Titles include works of fiction (“The Color of Earth,” “Song of Solomon”), nonfiction books (“Nickel and Dimed”) and, yes, the Holy Bible. Visitors who stop by the display can also pick up a “Banned Books Bingo” card and view a printout list of this year’s most-often challenged book titles.

“People sometimes don’t understand,” Leannah said of the display that she’s assembled annually for the past eight years. “It’s not that we’re banning books here. It’s a display of books that have been challenged in general.”

In fact, RPL cardholders are welcome to check out any of the so-called banned books. And some cardholders do, requiring Leannah and other RPL staff members to replenish the display during its September-October appearance.

Book bans on the upswing

Book bans and challenges have been in the news a lot in recent months. The ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom reported that from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 of this year, there were 695 attempts to censor library materials and documented challenges to 1,915 unique titles. The number of book challenges was up 20% from the same period in 2022, setting a new record since the ALA started compiling book challenge data more than 20 years ago.

Most of the challenges were to books written by or about a person of color or a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, the report stated.

The Bible, “The Color of Earth”, “Friday Night Lights” and “Howard Stern’s Private Parts” are among books that have been challenged and banned over the years. All are on display – and available for checkout – at the Racine Public Library. Credit: Paul Holley

“Challenges to books in public libraries accounted for 49 percent of those OIF (Office of Intellectual Freedom) documented compared to 16 percent during the same reporting period in 2022,” according to an ALA statement. “The largest contributor to the rise in both the number of censorship attempts and the increase in titles challenged continues to be a single challenge by a person or group demanding the removal or restriction of multiple titles.”

In addition, PEN America, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for free expression, found 1,477 instances of individual books being banned, affecting 874 unique titles, during the first half of the 2022-23 school year. That’s more instances of book banning than recorded during the entire 2021-22 school year.

Book bans have been most prevalent in the states of Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina. “These bans are driven by a confluence of local actors and state-level policy. The implications of bans in these five states are far-reaching, as policies and practices are modeled and replicated throughout the country,” PEN America reported.

Book challenges rare at RPL

Rebecca Leannah, Racine Public Library local history librarian, created the Banned Books Week display that can be seen on the library’s main floor. The American Library Association (ALA) recently reported that there were 695 attempts to censor library materials/services and documented challenges to 1,915 unique titles between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year – a 20% increase from the same period a year ago. Credit: Paul Holley

Nick Demske, RPL interim executive director, said that it’s been “at least a decade to my knowledge” that a book or other material has been challenged at the Racine library.

The local library follows an extensive Collection Development Policy that includes Reconsideration of Library Materials. The policy, based on guidelines developed by the ALA, calls for library patrons who want to see an item removed from the library’s collection to complete a written form.

“Upon receipt of this written request, the Executive Director will appoint an ad hoc committee from the professional staff including, but not limited to, the selector for the subject matter in question,” the RPL policy states. “The committee will make a written recommendation to the Executive Director, who will then decide the disposition of the item.”

A full rundown of RPL’s policies can be found here.

“I’m very glad that it (Collection Development Policy) has been in place for us to use,” Demske said.

Book challenges aren’t new for libraries

“Book challenges aren’t anything new. Libraries across the country aren’t strangers to this,” Demske added. “The difference now is that there is a lot of money and a coordinated effort by people with a political agenda.”

RPL’s Freedom to Read Statement is taken from a document issued 70 years ago (May 1953) by the ALA and what is now the Association of American Publishers.

The document reads in part: “Now as always in our history, reading is among our greatest freedoms. The freedom to read and write is almost the only means for making generally available ideas or manners of expression that can initially command only a small audience. The written word is the natural medium for the new idea and the untried voice from which come the original contributions to social growth. It is essential to the extended discussion that serious thought requires, and to the accumulation of knowledge and ideas into organized collections.”

Within the past year, lawmakers in some states have approved legislation that removes library materials deemed to be harmful to youth. Legislation of this nature has been proposed by Wisconsin lawmakers, but the Legislature hasn’t taken any votes on those issues.

“This is the first time in my lifetime that libraries in some places are legally criminalized for doing their jobs,” Demske said. “It’s truly remarkable and worth keeping an eye on.”