CALEDONIA — There is a large law enforcement presence at The Ponds subdivision, which is tucked into the corner of the Highway G and V intersection.
Lt. Michael Luell, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, confirmed there is a multijurisdictional response underway.
He confirmed the law enforcement activity is centered at The Ponds.
Luell said they are working to resolve the situation and more information would be released soon after.
Breaking News coverage
The Racine County Eye will update this story as more information becomes available.
