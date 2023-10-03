Follow us

Obituary for Darrin C. Brault

November 13, 1964 – September 27, 2023

Darrin C. Brault, 58, passed away at his home on Sept. 27, 2023.

Darrin was born in Racine to the late Wilfred and Betty (née Heinen) Brault on Nov. 13, 1964.

Darrin will be lovingly remembered by his brother and sisters, Keith (Wendy) Brault, Crystal (Chuck) Krewal, and Darcie (Scott) Dresen; and his nieces and nephews.

Services

A private service of committal was held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

