Obituary for David Floyd Summerford

March 7, 1954 – September 28, 2023

David Floyd Summerford, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Ascension – All Saints Hospital.

David was born in Waukegan, Ill., to Floyd John Summerford and Florine Leona (née Siverly) Bearden on March 7, 1954.

He served in the United States Army as an MP in both Anchorage, Alaska, and Colorado Springs, Colo. He was employed by the Milwaukee Metro Auto Auction as a security guard supervisor, retiring in 2014. David also umpired city softball and coached children in both softball and basketball at the YMCA.

David was a passionate sports fanatic. He was a fan of all the Wisconsin home and local teams especially, the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers. He was an avid sports collector of souvenirs and mementos. Of course, he enjoyed watching all the sports games, but movies as well. Everybody in his family loved David and he loved all his family and friends.

David will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Florine; son, Jeremy; daughter, Dawn; grandchildren, Jonathan Summerford, and Amber, AJ, and Jace Snedeker; great-grandchildren, August and Atreus Kingbird-LaPointe; brother, Dan (Heather) Summerford; sister, Mary Bearden; former wife and friend, Tammy O’Brien; special cousins, Jim Besler, and Tom LeRette; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Snedeker; stepfather, John David ‘JD’ Bearden; father, Floyd Summerford; brother, Dale Summerford; and sister, Debra Summerford.

Services

A celebration of David’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In honor of David and his love of sports, the family requests that sports attire be worn at the services.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff in the ER and ICU at Ascension – All Saints for their persistent invasive care of David and to nurse Shawn for his kind and compassionate care of David and his family.

