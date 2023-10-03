WISCONSIN – Don’t be alarmed, because it’s only a test!

Emergency Alert System to test phones, pagers

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, the federal government will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Those with cell phones and pagers will receive a warning signal. The signal will be accompanied by this message: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The test is expected to last about a minute, FEMA stated.

Remember, it’s just a test.