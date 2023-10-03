MADISON — Mark Hertzberg, a long-time Racine photojournalist, has been named to the 2023 Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame. He will be honored at an induction awards banquet in Madison on Nov. 9, hosted by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and the WNA Foundation.

Mark Hertzberg – Credit: LinkedIn Hertzberg spent much of his 40-plus-year career at the Racine Journal Times, including about 25 years as the paper’s director of photography. He retired from the daily newspaper in 2012. Among his professional accomplishments, he helped get cameras back into Wisconsin courtrooms and worked on the issue nationally as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA).

Hertzberg’s impact

“As a member of NPPA’s Committee on Police and Press Relations, he wrote guidelines that a number of police agencies across the country adopted,” according to a WNA statement regarding Hertzberg. “He has served as a mentor and role model, not only to Journal Times photographers, but to the staff reporters as well. A passionate preservation advocate, he is the author and photographer of four books about Frank Lloyd Wright’s work in Southeastern Wisconsin.”

About the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame

The Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame, created in 2001, honors visionaries and innovators in the state’s newspaper industry. Since then, 69 individuals have been recognized with Hall of Fame membership. Nominees may be living or deceased.

Hertzberg will join two other former Racine Journal Times staff members in the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame – Susan Shemanske, former sports editor (2019), and Peter Fox, former editor (2022).

The Nov. 9 event, to be held at the Madison Club, will honor a second Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame inductee, Tim Lyke of Ripon, and recipients of the WNA Sunshine in Government Awards, an annual recognition of citizens and public officials who have helped foster government transparency and the public’s right to know. The 2023 Sunshine in Government Awards will be presented to Mary E. Burke and Courtney Graff.

The Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame induction and awards event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

About the WNA Foundation

The WNA Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created in 1980 to support programs that foster excellence in journalism, engage current and future newspaper leaders and invest in our communities. The foundation solicits, manages and disburses funds and other resources for the benefit of Wisconsin’s newspaper industry.

Some of Hertzberg’s work with the Racine County Eye

Editor’s note: The Racine County Eye would like to congratulate Mark Hertzberg for this monumental accomplishment.