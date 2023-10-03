Obituary for June Eleanor Fiegel

June 20, 1925 – September 26, 2023

June Eleanor Fiegel, 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, 2023, at her residence. June was born in Wausau, Wis., on June 20, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Fern (née Laporte) Scott.

On June 4, 1949, June was united in marriage to John Thomas Fiegel who preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2023. They raised five children and shared 74 wonderful years together. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. June had a passion for gardening, designing flower arrangements, traveling, swimming and dancing. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

June was loved dearly and will be truly missed by her children, Deborah Ambrose, Jonnie (John) Neumiller, Colleen (Larry) Williams, Kim (Cheryl) Fiegel, Brian (Michelle) Fiegel; grandchildren, Michael, Kristine, Nicholas, Carrie, Ryan, Jeraca Lynn, Zachary, and Joshua; 13 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Kleiber; sister-in-law, Joan Zemke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude (George) Kleiber, Esther (Kelly) Lantz, Martell (Russell) Anklam, Beverly (Al) Goetsch; in-laws, Charles (Lois) Fiegel, Joseph Fiegel; and her great-grandson, David Guentzel.

Services

Private family services will be held with interment at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.