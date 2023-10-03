RACINE — Sprinters and runners have the chance to earn the title of fastest athlete in Racine County on Oct. 7 and raise money for the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department (PRCS) to benefit youth summer activities.

At noon on Saturday, runners and spectators are invited to join at Historic Horlick Field, 1648 N Memorial Drive, for a day of competition and community.

The first event of its kind, this all-county race, titled “SE WI Fastest Athlete 2023,” will determine who can and cannot bring the heat.

Calling on the community

Jesse Booker, the event organizer, is calling on the community to “lace ’em up” and show the community what they’ve got in their tanks.

“Racine’s got talent in regards to sprinters in our community,” Booker said.

He believes, though, that there isn’t a place for the sprinters in the community to claim their fame.

“I ran track at Case and graduated in 2000. But in 1999, I was a part of the all-state for the four-by-four 1600-meter relay (with) Charlie Goines, Pete Brown, Jerome King, and Jordan Malone. After I graduated high school, I didn’t run track in college, but I would have loved to have been able to go to something like this and be able to perform in front of my community,” Booker said.

He knows what it’s like as an athlete and wants everyone who is also a sprinter to turn on the jets in front of Racine this upcoming weekend.

A space for sprinters

“What venue do they (sprinters) have in 2023?” asked Booker. “You graduate high school, maybe you were a part of the city team or all-county, all-state team. Maybe you go and run in college, maybe you don’t, but what venue do you have today?”

Booker’s hope for the race is that sprinters will go here for validation, much in the same way that we have “softball leagues, football leagues, basketball leagues, and flag football (leagues).”

“That’s what this is going to be,” Booker said.

Prior to the event, a Racine Lutheran High School Athletics youth football game will be played at 9 a.m., and all are encouraged to attend prior to the SE WI Fastest Athlete event.

Fastest athlete race open to all 16+ years old

This event is open to those who are 16 years old and older. There is no fee required to participate in the races. Men, women and teenagers who meet the age requirement will compete together.

According to Booker, no one will have to run more than twice. The race is a 60-yard dash.

Several preliminary heats will be determined on sign-ups and one final heat will take place for the top qualifiers and then the fastest athlete will be named.

If you have the need for speed, show up on race day or contact Jesse Booker on Facebook to get your spot secured.

Sign-ups will take place until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the event. Waivers must be signed at check-in.

More than a race

Not planning to lace up and run on the track?

“We would love to invite the entire community to be a part of this. We believe that that support is crucial. All the proceeds are going back into our community, to our youth,” Booker said.

Donations will be accepted at the door.

It’s not all about who gets “fastest athlete” bragging rights or who takes first place. It’s about investing in Racine.

“We want to continue to build in our community, for our community…provide these kids and these athletes with a platform to do and be a part of something positive,” Booker said.