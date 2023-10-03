Obituary for Suzanne Marie Stone

September 10, 1962 – September 17, 2023

Suzanne Marie Stone, 61, of Sturtevant, passed away at Froedtert Medical Center-Wauwatosa, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. She was born in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 10, 1962, the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Ann (née Smith) Anthony.

Suzanne Marie Stone

On Sept. 26, 1986, in South Bend, Ind., she was united in marriage to Paul E. Stone. The Stones lived in Indiana most of their lives, until moving to Sturtevant to be near their daughter.

Suzanne was a master quilter and sewer, spending many hours making quilts and crafts for those she loved. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 37 years, Paul; their children, Paul C. (Tiffany) Stone, with the Navy in Summerville, S.C., and Rae (Joshua) Camacho, of Sturtevant; six grandchildren, Emmett, Paul S., and Torben Stone, Laura, Allison, and Julianne Camacho; two sisters, Mary (Steve) Condino, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and Claudia (Jim) Varga, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her.

Services

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.