UNION GROVE — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, in partnership with the Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council, has recognized Union Grove Union High School for its high participation and achievement on Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

AP courses present an opportunity for students to dive deep into rigorous academic challenges, setting them on the right path to meet the rigors of higher education.

Pacesetter Awards

The 2022 Advanced Placement Pacesetter Awards highlight student excellence throughout the state. Union Grove is among select schools to receive these distinguished accolades.

The Pacesetter Awards are a testament to the dedication and commitment of students and educators striving for academic excellence while commending schools with robust AP course participation.

The awards provide praise to a significant cohort of students who have achieved impressive scores on their AP exams.

Union Grove’s ranking

The awards are based on the data from the 2021-22 school year and are presented at three different levels,

reflecting AP student participation rates and the percentage of students earning a score of three or higher on the exams.

Union Grove Union High School holds a level three award. This signifies that over 10% of the school’s student body participated in at least one AP exam.

AP exams are scored on a scale of one to five, with five being a near-perfect score. Remarkably, 60% or more of these participating students attained scores of three or above.

This distinction underscores the school’s dedication to offering students enriching college-level

coursework opportunities, paving the way for them to potentially earn college credits during their high school years.

Principal Joel Adamczyk highlighted the exceptional contributions of the staff: “Receiving the Pacesetter Award is a testament to the dedication of our outstanding teachers. They go above and beyond on a daily basis to prepare our students.”

Other schools

In addition, Waterford Union High School and Burlington High School received a level two ranking.

Kenosha Unified School District saw success at Indian Trail High School and Academy, which received a level three ranking.

Other schools that have qualified for awards can be found online.