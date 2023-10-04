RACINE — Racine Unified School District (RUSD) honored 25 AP Scholar students at the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 25 for their achievements in the Advanced Placement (AP) Program.

The AP program offers a college-level curriculum and prepares students through rigorous coursework while in high school.

Those who are recognized for their achievements as AP Scholars are based on the previous school year.

AP Scholars

This award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

RUSD recognizes the following AP Scholars:

Navya Agrawal

William Amason

Grace Betker

Arev Buchaklian

Thomas Buchmann

Timothy Chen

Dakota Cherry Danielle Christopherson

Amanda Cieczka

Andre Czysz

Ariana Huberty

Kyle Ketterhagen Mia Lieske

Jorja Makovsky

Gabriela Pineiro

Elisabeth Tremelling

Julia Vega-Zavala

AP Scholars with Honor

This award is given to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

RUSD had six students named AP Scholars with Honor including:

Linkin Cain

Anna Lail

Noah Lockwood Dakota Longsine

Madhura Sathyanarayanan

Ephraim Slamka

AP Scholars with Distinction

Those honored with AP Scholars with Distinction have received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

RUSD named the following students AP Scholars with Distinction:

Aaron Lazarski

Jacob Nettleton

Mary Weisensel

AP Seminar and Research Certificate

The AP Seminar and Research Certificate is granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.

Also recognized were the following students who earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate:

Arev Buchaklian

Amanda Cieczka

Andre Czysz

Maxwell Gangl Anna Lail

Jorja Makovsky

Hannah Smith

AP Capstone Diploma

At the meeting, the Board celebrated Grace Betker, a 2023 Park High School graduate, who earned an AP Capstone Diploma.

Grace was the 2023 Valedictorian at Park and now currently attends UW-Lacrosse. She is pursuing a career in special education.

AP Capstone is a diploma program from the College Board based on two yearlong AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research.

Grace was granted this honor because she received a score of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on 4 additional AP Exams of her choosing.