RACINE — Racine Unified School District (RUSD) honored 25 AP Scholar students at the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 25 for their achievements in the Advanced Placement (AP) Program.
The AP program offers a college-level curriculum and prepares students through rigorous coursework while in high school.
Those who are recognized for their achievements as AP Scholars are based on the previous school year.
AP Scholars
This award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.
RUSD recognizes the following AP Scholars:
- Navya Agrawal
- William Amason
- Grace Betker
- Arev Buchaklian
- Thomas Buchmann
- Timothy Chen
- Dakota Cherry
- Danielle Christopherson
- Amanda Cieczka
- Andre Czysz
- Ariana Huberty
- Kyle Ketterhagen
- Mia Lieske
- Jorja Makovsky
- Gabriela Pineiro
- Elisabeth Tremelling
- Julia Vega-Zavala
AP Scholars with Honor
This award is given to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
RUSD had six students named AP Scholars with Honor including:
- Linkin Cain
- Anna Lail
- Noah Lockwood
- Dakota Longsine
- Madhura Sathyanarayanan
- Ephraim Slamka
AP Scholars with Distinction
Those honored with AP Scholars with Distinction have received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
RUSD named the following students AP Scholars with Distinction:
- Aaron Lazarski
- Jacob Nettleton
- Mary Weisensel
AP Seminar and Research Certificate
The AP Seminar and Research Certificate is granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.
Also recognized were the following students who earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate:
- Arev Buchaklian
- Amanda Cieczka
- Andre Czysz
- Maxwell Gangl
- Anna Lail
- Jorja Makovsky
- Hannah Smith
AP Capstone Diploma
At the meeting, the Board celebrated Grace Betker, a 2023 Park High School graduate, who earned an AP Capstone Diploma.
Grace was the 2023 Valedictorian at Park and now currently attends UW-Lacrosse. She is pursuing a career in special education.
AP Capstone is a diploma program from the College Board based on two yearlong AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research.
Grace was granted this honor because she received a score of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on 4 additional AP Exams of her choosing.
Schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.