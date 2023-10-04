Obituary for Angelo Louis Casciaro

January 23, 1929 – September 18, 2023

Angelo Louis Casciaro, 94, passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Angelo was born in Racine, on Jan. 23, 1929, the son of the late Angelo and Carmella (née DeRose) Casciaro, and had been a lifelong resident.

Angelo graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1947.” On June 29, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Sackman. Angelo owned and operated the A.L. Casciaro Insurance Agency for 40 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, and woodworking. More than anything, Angelo was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy; daughters, Elizabeth Casciaro Gaertner, of Kenosha, Amy Casciaro Spartz of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Rebecca Gaertner Wallace and Michael Gaertner, Andrew, Alexandra, and Brayden Spartz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Totero and Caroline Domanik Gordon; and brother, Frank Casciaro.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Reverend Varghese officiating.

Obituary and photo of Angelo Louis Casciaro courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.