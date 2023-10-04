Obituary for Betty Marie Denzin

November 4, 1928 – September 15, 2023

Betty Marie Denzin passed away in Manitowoc, Wis., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. She was born Nov. 4, 1928, to George and Gladys (née Hunter) Rieckhoff Sr. on the Hunter Farm in the Town of Raymond in Racine County.

Betty was a 1946 graduate of William Horlick High School. She was united in marriage to Clarence F. Denzin on Nov. 18, 1949, at the Raymond Congregational Church. They were married over 66 years until Clarence’s death on April 22, 2016.

Betty was a homemaker; she enjoyed their yard, huge garden and many flowers. She canned vegetables and made the most wonderful dill pickles. Aunt Betty – as we called her – enjoyed reading, bird watching, studying the night sky and was in a constant battle with the squirrels in her bird feeders!

Betty moved to Manitowoc in 2018 to be near her family. She lived in an independent living apartment and, as her needs progressed, moved to assisted living, both at Felician Village. Aunt Betty was a cherished family member; we will miss her!

Surviving are her niece and nephew, Lynn (Rieckhoff) and Michael Fettes; great-nieces and nephews, Angie (Jeremy) Sivis, Amy (Titus) Seilheimer and Aaron (Andy Wilken) Fettes; great-great-nephews, Tor and Leif Seilheimer; and sister-in-law Mary Rieckhoff. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; and two brothers, George Rieckhoff Jr. and Jerome Rieckhoff.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon, with 11 a.m. visitation, on Oct. 9 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

A heartfelt thank you to the Villa-Lakeside at Felician Village and to Teri at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice. Your kindness, care and concern helped immensely during our long goodbye to Aunt Betty.

Obituary and photo of Betty Marie Denzin courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.