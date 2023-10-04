Obituary for Donald Nicholas Hauch

December 5, 1930 – September 30, 2023

Donald Nicholas Hauch, 92, went to his heavenly home upon receiving his final blessing on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. He was born on Dec. 5, 1930, to the late Don J. and Blanch (née Haman) Hauch, and grew up on the Hauch Farm, farming with his father as a young boy.

Donny graduated from Wm. Horlick High School and eventually took over the family dairy farm. Married over 70 years, he met the love of his life, Marilynn (née Holsinger) on a Valentine’s Day blind date and was married five months later, on July 28, 1951.

Although hard work always came first, Donny enjoyed playing cards, tennis, golf and especially traveling with Marilynn and their friends. He loved being outdoors gardening, always busy and finding something to repair or maintain.

Known as “Pa” by his children, there was nothing he couldn’t fix. Pa loved being with his grandchildren and especially took joy in the antics of his great-grandchildren. His warmth and laughter were contagious.

Surviving is his dear wife, Marilynn, and his eight children: Mary Jane (Mark) Linstroth, Thomas (Mary), John (Deb Wadewitz), Donald Jr., Ronald (Kendra), David (Candice), Timothy (Edie), and Jeffrey; his grandchildren: Lee (Laura) Linstroth, Lisa (Ben) Huempfner, Katie (Bret) Wagner, Brett (Nicole) Hauch, Robert (Sara) Barrows, Charles Barrows (Ada Hajdini), Abigale Hood (Patrick Patterson), Cody Hauch, Jarret (Kari) Hauch, Nicolas Hauch, Jordan Hauch, Nathan Hauch, Ashley (Michael) Licari, Benjamin (Megan) Hauch, Rebecca Hauch (Alex Macklin), Darion Silk (Robert Comdohr).

He is further survived by great-grandkids: Weston and Everett Linstroth; Leon, Roland and Evelen Huempfner; Soren and Annika Wagner; Jack and Nolan Hauch; Mira and Maisie Barrows, Henry and Lorelei Patterson; Conner, Gianna and Eleanor Licari; June and Lilyanne Silk.

Donald Nicholas Hauch was preceded in death by his beloved great-granddaughter, Kennedy Wagner; and his sisters, Betty (Joe) Kowalsky and Joan (Bill) West.

Services

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at St. Rita Catholic Church, with Fr. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Donald’s family would like to thank the caring staff at Lakeshore at Siena in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Rita Parish or the charity of your choice.

Obituary and photo of Donald Nicholas Hauch courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.